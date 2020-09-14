KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

See 11 Athletes Put Their Style Game to the Test on New York Fashion Week Runways

Danica Patrick, Lindsey Vonn, Danny Amendola and more athletes have had experience walking in New York Fashion Week. See for yourself below.

Walking onto a stadium field is cool, but what about a runway?

For those who think New York Fashion Week shows are reserved strictly for full-time models, you better think again! 

Over the years, the annual event has allowed some of your favorite athletes to show off their love for fashion by walking in a star-studded fashion show. 

For Serena Williams, the tennis superstar was given the chance to showcase her Anna Wintour−approved looks from her S by Serena line last year. As for other athletes, they switched out NFL helmets, NBA jerseys and Olympic skates for the chance to model some of the hottest looks of the season.

After winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2017, Danny Amendola was given the opportunity to walk in a show. And after Gabby Douglas won gold at the Olympics in 2012, she couldn't help but say yes to appearing in a red-hot showcase.  

As pop culture fans gear up for a unique Fashion Week, E! News is taking a look back at all your favorite athletes who transformed into professional models. 

Let's just say the athletes below won big in the fashion game. 

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Shutterstock
Katelyn Ohashi

No flipping way! The gymnast wows fashion lovers when she performs a cartwheel on the runway during the 2019 Laureus Fashion Show Gala.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

She did it! The tennis superstar and fashion designer is overwhelmed with gratitude after completing her 2019 Serena by Serena Williams show.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Philipp Plein
Danny Amendola

The NFL stud dresses to impress while walking in the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Fashion Show.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Meryl Davis

Going for gold on the runway! The Olympic ice dancer walks the runway at the 2019 Laureus Fashion Show Gala. 

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Gabby Douglas

Wearing Pamella Rolland, the Olympic gymnast turns heads for all the right reasons while walking the runway at the 2013 Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection. 

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Dia&Co
Nia Jax

The professional wrestler is a true star at the 2017 Dia&Co fashion show and industry panel at CURVYcon.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Lindsey Vonn

A pair of crutches won't stop the Olympic skier from wearing Cynthia Rowley during the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection during 2014 Fashion Week. 

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Danica Patrick

The professional racing driver wears Jovovich-Hawk during the 2017 Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Week event.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Marcus Allen

No jerseys, no problem! The NFL star walks in the 2019 Laureus Fashion Show Gala. 

Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Justin Bethel

The NFL player is ready to runway during the Alex Carter show at New York Fashion Week.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
Skylar Diggins

The WNBA player wears Michael Costello while walking in The American Heart Association's 2016 Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection. 

