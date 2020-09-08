BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
KardashiansChadwick BosemanLove IslandVideosPhotos

How Derek Hough Thinks He'll Fit In With the Dancing With the Stars Judges

Derek Hough says he's glad he and Bruno Tonioli won't be sitting next to each other as he takes Len Goodman's spot on Dancing With the Stars season 29.

By Lauren Piester, Amanda Williams Sep 08, 2020 9:42 PMTags
TVReality TVDancing With The StarsCelebritiesEntertainment
Related: Derek Hough Is Excited to Judge "DWTS" and Talks Carole Baskin

Derek Hough is returning to Dancing With the Stars, but this time he won't be dancing. 

The former pro—who danced for 17 seasons and won a record six mirrorball trophies—is coming back as a judge this time. He's taking the spot of Len Goodman, who is staying in the UK due the pandemic, and joining Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at a socially distanced judge's table. That extra space will be helpful, the dancer tells E! News. 

"I genuinely get excited. I can't contain myself. I can't hide it," he says in the video above. "But it's probably a good thing that Bruno and I aren't sitting too close to each other this season because we're very physical in the way we talk and I feel like one of us would get hurt. Or Carrie Ann would be dodging arms left, right and center." 

Derek isn't yet sure of the kind of judge he's going to be, but he's hoping to be a helpful one. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Cast Portraits

"The biggest thing that I want to look for is, "What's the thing that I could say?'" he says. "'What's the thing that I could help them with or be tough on that will make a big difference?'" 

As for that wild and crazy cast for season 29 (which features everyone from Nelly to Chrishell Stause to Anne Heche) Derek is definitely most interested to see how Carole Baskin does. 

"I'm just fascinated and curious and secretly hoping she just comes out and crushes it," he says of the Tiger King star, though he knows preconceived notions aren't necessarily accurate on this show. 

"It all changes on the first night," he says. "All the things you thought go out the window." 

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Says "Pizzagate Insanity" Impacted Her Mental Health

2
Exclusive

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

3

Why Nikki Ferrell Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Clare Crawley

Derek also weighed in on how he thinks the pandemic will affect the dancing this season, particularly the isolation aspect. 

"They're just gonna be with their partner for this amount of time, so it's either gonna be a good thing or it's gonna create some tension," he says. "I think that either way, it'll be entertaining. But that can be difficult." 

Hit play on the video above for more from Derek! 

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC with new host Tyra Banks

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

2

Chrissy Teigen Says "Pizzagate Insanity" Impacted Her Mental Health

3

Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

4

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to "Talk About" Show Drama on Season Premiere

5

Selena Gomez Reveals What Her Exes Really Think About Her

Latest News

Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Shop Hannah Ann Sluss's Favorite Styles at Boohoo

Relive Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Most Iconic Moments

What It’s Like Attending a Hollywood Charity Event During Coronavirus

Why Nikki Ferrell Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Clare Crawley

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to "Talk About" Show Drama on Season Premiere

How Derek Hough Thinks He'll Fit In With the DWTS Judges