Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

Listen up, Dolls: Season 20 will mark the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced today, Tuesday, Sept. 8, that the iconic series will return for season 19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 followed by one last season (season 20) in 2021.
"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.
"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"
The heartfelt announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.
The E! networks added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."
Since the KUWTK series premiere on Oct. 14, 2007, there have been 12 spin-off series on E! including, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.
After the news was announced, Khloe took to Instagram with an emotional thank you. "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all," she wrote to her 121 million followers. "I'm too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"
While Kourtney was still wrapping her mind around the news—"I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit..." she wrote on Instagram Story—Kim penned a heartfelt letter to the family's "amazing" fans.
"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today," she said. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."
It certainly has been a momentous ride. Over the years, viewers have watched as Kim became a mom, welcoming daughter North West in 2013. The following year, she wed Kanye West and together, they continued to grow their family with the arrivals of Saint West, Chicago West and, most recently, Psalm West.
As for her sisters, Kourtney has documented her relationship with Scott, who became a show staple of his own thanks to his lordly behavior. The duo have set an example to fans, showing how they expertly co-parent kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. For her part, Khloe has been candid about love and heartbreak, ultimately finding her soulmate in daughter True Thompson.
Meanwhile, Kendall shot to superstardom with her modeling career as younger sister Kylie launched her billion dollar beauty brand—and became mom to Stormi Webster.
And while Rob has slowly been walking away from the camera, he delighted fans with the birth of his daughter Dream Kardashian in 2016.
There's lots more exciting moments to come when KUWTK returns Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.! And get ready for the final, fabulous season coming in 2021.
