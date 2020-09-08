Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files for Restraining Order Against Her

It seems there is trouble in Tamar Braxton's relationship.

The star's boyfriend, David Adefeso, has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her, E! News can confirm. According to the court's online docket, Adefeso filed a request for domestic violence prevention on Tuesday, Sept. 8. However, it is unclear at this time what specifically spurred Adefeso's filing.

E! News has reached out to the TV personality's rep and attorney as well as Adefeso's attorney for comment. A hearing regarding the restraining order has been scheduled in Los Angeles court on Sept. 30.

The filing comes nearly two months since Braxton was hospitalized. In July, Adefeso found the performer unconscious and called 911, a source told E! News at the time. "Finding Tamar like that has left him understandably concerned and shaken up," the source said at the time.