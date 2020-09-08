BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files for Restraining Order Against Her

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso has filed for a restraining order against the star, citing alleged domestic violence prevention.

It seems there is trouble in Tamar Braxton's relationship. 

The star's boyfriend, David Adefeso, has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her, E! News can confirm. According to the court's online docket, Adefeso filed a request for domestic violence prevention on Tuesday, Sept. 8. However, it is unclear at this time what specifically spurred Adefeso's filing. 

E! News has reached out to the TV personality's rep and attorney as well as Adefeso's attorney for comment. A hearing regarding the restraining order has been scheduled in Los Angeles court on Sept. 30. 

The filing comes nearly two months since Braxton was hospitalized. In July, Adefeso found the performer unconscious and called 911, a source told E! News at the time. "Finding Tamar like that has left him understandably concerned and shaken up," the source said at the time. 

She later issued a public message of gratitude to him on Instagram, writing, "If you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things...so I couldn't let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life."

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

"I'm so grateful," Braxton continued. "I was in our home lifeless & I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy."

She also defended him, adding, "Know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn't easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what's really been going on...Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back."

"I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that's that African man' like I don't have a mind of my own," she declared, "cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here." Braxton's post has since been deleted. 

The two, who have been dating since 2018made their red carpet debut as a couple in April 2019. 

