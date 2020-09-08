The New Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Collab Is Wearable Art

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beloved New York City artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has teamed up with Coach for a bold new collection. His Neo-Expressionist art, with references to African art and American pop culture, can now be worn on Coach bags, clothing items or accessories. Plus, some of your favorite celebs like Jennifer Lopez are modeling the designs.
Shop the highlights from Basquiat's unique collection below. You'll be sure to find a new statement piece to add to your wardrobe!
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 in Brass/Elm
This glovetanned leather and suede bag has a crowned dinosaur on it.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt in Cream
This unisex, cotton sweatshirt features one of Basquiat's bold paintings.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 in Brass/Ivory
This funky bag has interchangeable straps and is made of natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather. You'll feel famous wearing it.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt
Keep it PG in this unisex, cotton-blend crewneck in a navy blue.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
You can also purchase the Rogue bag in this city-inspired print.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 With Snakeskin Detail
This funky bag is made of glovetanned leather and genuine snakeskin. It has designs on both the front and back.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Keep it comfy in this unisex, cotton long-sleeve T with a crown on the front and baseball on the back.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 39 With Snakeskin Detail
For a luxe look, go for this bag made of natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather with genuine snakeskin details. This large bag comes with two straps.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Signature T-Shirt
Show off Coach and Basquiat designs on this cotton T-shirt. It offers the best of both brands.
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Bag Charm
If you're looking to purchase something small, you can't go wrong with this glovetanned leather dino bag charm. It can also be used as a keychain.
Up next, shop Away luggage's super rare up to 50% off sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!