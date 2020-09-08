RHOP's Ashley Darby Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ashley Darby has another little Joey in her pouch.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram to confirm that she and husband Michael Darby are expecting their second child together.
"There's no hiding this big belly anymore!" the Bravo personality wrote. "We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement #RHOP"
This caption came alongside a video that featured her first child with her Australian husband, 14-month-old son Dean. The video stated, "Dean has an announcement to make, Baby D2 arriving February 2021."
Ashley previously teased her second baby plan to E! News back in August 2020. Ahead of the RHOP season five premiere, the former Oz owner shared, "Oh my gosh, I'm yearning to have more children. I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around."
Per Ashley, Michael "made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child."
Co-star Monique Samuels has already expressed well wishes for the Darbys, writing in the comments sections, "Congratulations!!!!!"
According to Ashley, she turns to Monique the most for motherhood advice.
"She and I have children similar ages. She's also into holistic, homeopathic remedies and I am as well so she gave me a lot of really good advice about how to navigate motherhood," Ashley said to E! about Monique, who welcomed her third child Chase in November 2018. "She gave me a great little recipe for helping with his teething. So she's been real influential."
Congratulations to Ashley and Michael!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
You can binge past seasons of RHOP when it hits Peacock on Sept. 20.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)