Selena Gomez Reveals What Her Ex-Boyfriends Really Think About Her

Selena Gomez has dated some very famous men and, according to her, they don't have the fondest thoughts about her post-split.
The superstar, who just recently entered the makeup space with her own beauty brand, spilled some tea during a virtual sit-down with YouTuber NikkieTutorials. The two beauty mavens chatted remotely as they did their makeup in a video Nikkie posted to her highly subscribed channel on Sept. 6.
While testing out Gomez's newly launched Rare Beauty products, the two discussed a variety of other topics, including dating. After mentioning her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Gomez joked, "He'll be doing my makeup for my wedding...which is never gonna happen."
Though the star laughed off her quip, she did confirm that she's not exactly looking for a special someone in her life right now. "It's hard in quarantine...This is also not an invitation," she clarified. "It's just funny because I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff...I didn't really mean it though. Guys are a lot of work."
The "Look at Her Now" singer later added, "Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy, so I don't care."
Gomez's exes famously include Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Though she was linked to both as recently as 2017 and 2018, Gomez told Nikkie she's been single for "almost five years."
Whatever the case, it sounds like the 28-year-old thinks most fondly of the past year—the same year she released her deeply personal number-one album, Rare.
"Twenty-seven was a really good year," she said. "I just think it's all confusing." Looking back, she would tell her teenage self, "I'm sorry because you're about to go into a very, very self-centered industry and it's going to get crazier."
Thinking of younger Selena, the star said she would "encourage myself a bit more to value myself more."