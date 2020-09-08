OMG, Away Luggage Is On Sale Up to 50% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you been lusting after Away suitcases, but haven't yet nabbed the ones you love? Well get ready to fill your shopping cart, 'cause Away is launching their first ever sale, with up to 50% off their collection!
The limited-time "We're Having a Sale" Sale starts on Wednesday, September 9th, with a variety of fan-favorite limited editions and core products on sale for 15%, 30% and 50% off. You can save big on all products across various categories including luggage, bags, and other travel essentials, including the Bigger Carry-On, The Backpack, The Mini and more.
But this deal won't last forever; the sale is over come Tuesday, September 15th. To help you prep for the sale's official launch tomorrow, we picked out some of our favorite deals you can score tomorrow. Shop them below!
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Lightweight and sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips, giving you a little extra room without forcing you to check your bag. It features an interior compression system to help you fill it to the brim, and has a hidden laundry bag to help you keep organized. Plus, the shell is made of a durable polycarbonate, with some styles featuring a pop-out battery, ensuring you never run out of juice.
Away The Medium: Aluminum Edition
This stunning rose gold aluminum version of Away's popular Medium suitcase also comes in silver, gold, or onyx black, if that's your preference. The outer shell is durable, with 360° spinner wheels so you can glide through airports with ease. And of course, it comes with the brand's signature interior compression and hidden laundry bag.
Away The Large
Get the biggest suitcase Away has to offer in a variety of colors, but we're partial to this bright, bold cherry red. It has all the bells and whistles of Away, like the hard shell, spinner wheels, interior compression or more, with a ton of room to help you pack everything you need for extra long trips. You can also personalize your tag to ensure nobody mixes their bag up with yours at baggage claim.
Away The Carry-On with Pocket
The original Away Carry-On gets an added bonus right up front, with the inclusion of an easily-accessible water-resistant nylon pocket. Not only is it designed to protect the items you need most when you're traveling, it also has a secure space for boarding passes and a 15' laptop sleeve. Plus, it's sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and compact enough for train and car trips.
Away The Backpack
Want a carry-on, but don't want to roll a hardshell case around with you wherever you go? The Backpack gives you the option to go hands-free, with a water-resistant nylon shell and roomy compartments that'll fit everything you need. Plus, there's a 15' laptop pocket to keep yours safe. But if you use it in addition to a trolley case, there's a sleeve that lets you attach it to any Away suitcase.
Away The Everywhere Bag
Available in leather, nylon and a variety of colors (including limited-edition options), this all-purpose travel bag has a ton of compartments to keep you organized. Among the interior options are a 15" laptop pocket, a zippered waterproof umbrella pocket, and a roomy interior for all your essentials. It also features a trolley sleeve in case you want to attach it to your Away suitcase.
Away The Mini
How cute is this tiny suitcase? It's made of the same polycarbonate shell as Away's standard-sized suitcases, but it's made to hold smaller travel essentials and toiletries, whether you toss it in your larger cases or stash it in your purse or backpack for easy access.
Have you been shopping Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty deals? Don't miss out on today's, 'cause you can get 50% off faux mink lashes and Juice Beauty's anti-wrinkle products! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!