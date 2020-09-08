Lily Allen and David Harbour Take Big Step Toward Getting Married in Las Vegas

They're going to the chapel and they're going to get married!
Pop culture fans have a big reason to be on wedding watch after Lily Allen and David Harbour took a big step in their relationship.
E! News confirmed through public records that the couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on Sept. 6. As a result, the pair will likely be saying "I Do" in the next 12 months. There's also the chance that the famous twosome pulled off a quick wedding and haven't filed a certificate quite yet.
Both parties aren't publicly commenting on the decision as Lily and David have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye.
At the same time, Lily chose to address engagement rumors in a rare social media post in May. After the actress flashed a diamond ring on Instagram, one follower asked if her man had popped the question.
"First rule of engagement club...." Lily wrote back, referencing the iconic Fight Club line, "The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club."
Wedding speculation aside, it's already been a special summer for Lily and David. According to Instagram, Lily enjoyed a vacation with David and her two children from a previous marriage to Sam Cooper.
"Bye bye Croatia," Lily wrote on Instagram with a family photo. "We had the best time, will definitely be back. Special shout outs to our amazing crew on our amazingly beautiful vessel Nostra Vita and @goolets for sorting everything out for us so last minute. Trip of a lifetime for sure."
Lily and David first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019. They would later make their red carpet debut at the 2020 SAG Awards where the Stranger Things star couldn't help but gush about his plus one.
As he raved on Instagram Stories, "That's right, it's the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f--kin' hot @LilyAllen." Talk about a reason to smile.
TMZ was first to report the license news.