Watch Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Help With the Pregnant Star's Ultrasound

Paging Dr. Luna!

Chrissy Teigen had an extra special assistant at her latest ultrasound appointment, 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens. On Monday, Sept. 7, the Cravings author, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, shared a sweet video from the doctor's office with her daughter by her side. In the video footage, Luna could be seen helping the doctor guide the transducer along her mom's baby bump.

"On weekends we freak out! Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," the 34-year-old star captioned the video. "One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well."