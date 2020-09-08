Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt Like an "A--hole" for "Mean" Comments About Juan Pablo Galavis

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing how she really feels about Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor.
The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the season 18 celeb during the Sept. 7 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!. When asked what came to mind when she heard the name "Juan Pablo" or thought of his season, Bristowe didn't mince words.
"Worst Bachelor ever," she replied. "Is that rude? I feel bad saying that. What comes to mind is, like, he just wasn't what America wants to see in a man."
In fact, Bristowe said she actually named a cactus after Galavis, which Chris Harrsion said was "very symbolic."
Bristowe also spoke about what Galavis said to Clare Crawley during the finale when cameras weren't rolling. As fans will recall, Crawley said the former professional soccer player told her "something that no woman wants to hear" and said it was "some sexual thing."
"It was just disgusting," Bristowe added. "Like, I just feel like the way a man speaks to a woman—the way that people speak to each other—it's a respect thing. When that's what happens when the cameras are off, I don't know why she didn't, like, run as she fast as she could in that moment."
In addition, she revealed she had actually signed up to be on Galavis' season and that she's "glad" she wasn't picked. As she put it, "I think a few bullets have been dodged in my Bachelor journey."
After the episode aired, a Twitter user criticized Bristowe for her comments.
"So you were crying because you felt bullied yet you just did the same to JP on TV," the follower wrote. "Maybe you could lead by example next time."
Bristowe then admitted she "actually felt like such an a--hole watching tonight."
"I just didn't like the way he disrespected Clare," she continued. "I couldn't even watch myself back tonight because I felt so mean :( I was just trying to empower Clare."
The follower's tweet referenced a recent Instagram Stories post Bristowe shared in which she cried and opened up about the hate she's received.
"I forget how mean people are when you go back on TV," the Dancing With the Stars contestant had written at the time. "Just so many 'she looks so old and plastic' comments everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."
This wasn't the only criticism Bristowe received after her interview about Galavis.
"'Not what Americans want to see...' (or something like that) to a Latin person," a follower wrote. "White privilege at its finest."
Bristowe then replied, "Hey I'm Canadian. And I'm not what Americans wanted to see. I was genuinely just trying to stand up for Clare."
Trista Sutter, who was the first Bachelorette, also joined Bristowe and Chris Harrison for the virtual discussion and said she was "blown away" by Galavis' "complete lack of respect and manners" during his date with Crawley. While Galavis didn't respond to any of these comments directly, he did take to Twitter to seemingly react to the re-airing of his season.
"You either PLAY their GAME or are TRUE to yourself..." one tweet read. "Yeap, I decided to be TRUE to myself..."
Watch the video to hear the rest of the Bachelorette stars' discussion.