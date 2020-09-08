Justin Bieber Debuts Massive Neck Tattoo

Everything's coming up roses for Justin Bieber—quite literally.

As evidenced by any shirtless photo of the world-famous pop star, Bieber is no stranger to the art of body ink. With dozens of tattoos adorning his skin, the singer has amassed quite the collection over the years—and it has grown yet again. On Monday, Sept. 7, the star revealed his latest ink: a rose adorning the left side of his neck.

"@_dr_woo_ thank you for the [rose emoji]," he captioned a photo of himself showing off his new neck decoration. Bieber credited celebrity tattoo artist Brian Woo, known at work as Dr. Woo, who has also tattooed his famous wife, Hailey Bieber. In late August, Woo shared a photo of a series of symbols he tattooed onto Hailey's right hand.

In 2019, it was confirmed Bieber also got ink on his face in the form of the word "grace" just above his right eyebrow.