Clare Crawley Teases a "Different" Season of The Bachelorette Amid Quarantine

It won't be long before fans get to watch Clare Crawley hand out the roses on her upcoming season of The Bachelorette. But on the Sept. 7 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Season—Ever!, viewers got an inside look at what life was like for the season 16 star in quarantine and what she was most looking forward to about meeting the men.

As Bachelor Nation will recall, Crawley was officially declared The Bachelorette in March; however, production for her season was temporarily postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and didn't resume until July.

"I know quarantine has been crazy. It's crazy times in the world right now," Crawley said at the time. "But as I'm sitting here, there's excitement, there's possibility for the future. There's so much positive things in my mind and in my heart right now, I'm not anxious at all about this time. I'm excited for this time because I know, from where I was to where I am now and the work that I have done, I have prepared so much for this moment—meeting the man of my dreams. Like, I could not be more ready for this. "