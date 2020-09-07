Armie Hammer Spotted Grabbing Lunch with Josh Lucas' Ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez

Armie Hammer continues to make headlines.

Nearly three months after breaking up with Elizabeth Chambers, the 34-year-old actor seems to be enjoying the single life. The Call Me by Your Name star was recently spotted with another newly single lady, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who is the ex-wife of Josh Lucas.

Armie and Jessica were recently photographed sitting close to each other while grabbing food at Osteria Mamma in Los Angeles, Calif.

For the outing, the actor kept things simple with a black oversized t-shirt and black bandana, which he appeared to use as a face mask. The New York Times writer and editor opted for a beige-colored dress and large sunglasses.

While it's unclear how long Armie and Jessica dined out for, a source tells E! News they were hanging out "the same day" the actor was seen with Rumer Willis. Last week, E! News reported The Social Network alum went for an afternoon stroll with Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter.