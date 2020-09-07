Listen to Justin Bieber Gush Over BTS' First English Song "Dynamite"

Like the rest of us, Justin Bieber is a BTS fan.

The 26-year-old star gushed over the K-Pop group in an exclusive voiceover for E! News. The "Intentions" singer explained just how much of a big deal the band's "Dynamite" song is.

For one, he said the group's latest single marks the first time they've released an English-language track.

As Bieber also noted, BTS' music video has the "most views in a single day in YouTube history" and that it's also the "most commented video on the platform." Moreover, "'Dynamite' debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100," Bieber added, "making BTS the first all-South Korean group to top the chart."

"If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry," Bieber continued. "From ringing in the New Year in Times Square to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, they performed in Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show and wowed at this year's virtual VMAs."