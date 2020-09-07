Amanda Kloots and Broadway Community Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero With Celebration of Life Service

Amanda Kloots and the Broadway community honored the late Nick Cordero on Sunday, Sept. 6 with a virtual memorial.

The service was streamed via Broadway On Demand and featured tributes from Cordero's family members, castmates and more stars.

"Nick would want this memorial to be a celebration," Kloots said at the beginning of the service. "Something that makes people smile, that makes people sing, that makes people remember his life in a beautiful way. Nick always felt so blessed. He always said that to me, 'I'm so blessed. We live such a blessed life.' So, I want to thank you for joining me tonight and in this celebration of his life."

There were several touching moments throughout the service. For instance, the cast of A Bronx Tale—a musical Cordero starred in from 2016 to 2018—sang the number "One of the Great Ones" in a virtual arrangement. Cordero's mom, Lesley, and his siblings, Amanda and Matt, also shared a few words.

"He was larger than life," Lesley said at one point, "but at the same time, he had the amazing ability to create and maintain really close connections with people. You could be talking to him in a crowded room, and he would make you feel like you were the only person there."