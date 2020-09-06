Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out for the First Time Since Becoming Parents

Getting some fresh air!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted out and about for the first time since becoming parents. Despite the rising temperatures in Los Angeles, Calif., the newlyweds beat the heat on their afternoon stroll.

For the outing, the couple kept things casual and low-key, as they walked hand-in-hand.

Sophie threw on a striped shirt, white pants, sneakers and sunglasses, while Joe opted for an all-black ensemble. The Jonas Brothers member donned shorts, a hoodie, sneakers and sunnies. They both wore face masks.

The pair's neighborhood walk marks the first time they've been spotted since welcoming their daughter, Willa. Back in July, reps for the duo confirmed the baby's birth to E! News.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement read.

Since expanding their family, the first-time parents continue to remain private about their little one. Although, an insider previously shared they were soaking up every moment with their daughter.