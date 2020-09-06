Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and More Attend Chadwick Boseman's Private Memorial

Chadwick Boseman's loved ones have paid their respects.
A private memorial service was held in the Black Panther star's honor in Malibu, Calif., according to photos obtained by The Sun.
The publication noted that Boseman's family, friends and co-stars attended the ceremony, including his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and others.
Per photographs captured, the service included music from a hang drum, as well as a portrait of Boseman alongside a floral display. At this time, it's unclear when exactly the private memorial took place.
However, news of the function comes a week after the actor passed away at the age of 43.
According to a statement shared on the star's social media accounts, "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."
"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued.
Per the statement, Boseman died at his home with his loved ones by his side, including his wife.
"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," it concluded.
Following the news of his death, Boseman's colleagues have shared their heartache over his loss.
"I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time," Michael B. Jordan wrote in part on Monday, Aug. 31.
"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," he continued. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not…I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."
He closed, "I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets," he concluded his statement. "'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."
Winston Duke paid tribute to Boseman on social media. "How do I start to honor a man who I saw as a giant in many ways; with whom I thought I had so much more time," he began. "I am absolutely devastated by the loss of my friend and hero, Chadwick Boseman..."
"Chadwick, Thank you! Chadwick, you are the best...you are me and I'm you and we are all one," he shared, adding, "Thanks for being someone I could look up to on and off screen ... our calm confidence was inspiring and exemplary. Thanks for sharing with me... you go ahead ...you did your job and did it well! You will NEVER be forgotten. Your heroism is now legend. We'll carry the load and honor your legacy, the rest of the way! Bless King! #chadwickboseman #wakandaforever."
Angela Bassett expressed, "It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don't know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther."
"During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever," she continued. "We'd spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son."
She closed, "I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man's dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren't not dead but flown afar...' All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever."
Jordan, Bassett and Duke aren't the only celebrities to speak out about Boseman's passing. The actor's Black Panther co-stars have shared special messages.
Click here to read through the tributes.