Jon Cryer Slams Rep. Matt Gaetz After He Says "Charlie Sheen Carried" Two and a Half Men

War of words.
Jon Cryer and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz had an interesting exchange on Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 5. The duo threw jabs at each other and even brought Charlie Sheen into the mix.
The unexpected Twitter feud appeared to stem from one of Cryer's posts, in which we showed support for Florida's Democratic candidate Phil Ehr.
The Two and a Half Men actor specifically tagged Gaetz in his tweet and wrote, "Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress."
"Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men," Gaetz responded shortly after, to which Cryer chimed in, "Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?"
Things didn't stop there between the two.
"What's an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections," Gaetz fired back, adding, "Well if you do see the show, watch the early seasons."
Cryer touched on his previous statement and made it clear that he wasn't throwing any shade to his former co-star.
"And FWIW, this wasn't meant as a slam on Charlie. He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor. Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows," Cryer noted. "But you can't say he 'carried' a show that lasted four years without him."
As fans of the sitcom will recall, Two and a Half Men first aired in 2003 and centered around Charlie, Alan (Cryer) and his nephew Jake (Angus T. Jones). The trio lived together in Charlie's Malibu, Calif. beach house after Alan's wife, Judith Harper (Marin Hinkle), filed for divorce.
However, the hit series was brought to a halt at the end of season eight following Charlie's public meltdown, which led him to rehab in 2010. The following year, the actor was fired from the show after he publicly attacked the creator, Chuck Lorre.
Charlie was killed off the series during the season nine premiere. Ashton Kutcher replaced the actor and starred on the show for the remaining four seasons. The show officially ended in 2015.
Charlie has yet to comment on Cryer and Gaetz's tweets. Phil Ehr, however, did.
"Gaetz is quite active on @Twitter at the moment. It's surprising that he has not found the time to respond to our request for a debate," he wrote. "The people of Florida's 1st District deserve to hear why he thinks he is still worthy to be our representative."