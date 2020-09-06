Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Cried After "Trolls" Negatively Commented On Her Appearance

Kaitlyn Bristowe is showing a downside of being in the spotlight.
The former Bachelorette and new Dancing With the Stars contestant took to Instagram Stories to share the ugly side of fame and how it's been affecting her.
"I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV," Kaitlyn began her caption on Saturday, Sept. 5. "Just so many 'She looks so old and plastic comments' everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."
In the following slide, the reality TV personality admitted that the negative comments made her break down in tears. However, like the Kaitlyn we've come to love and admire on-screen, she said she wasn't going to wallow in her sadness any longer.
"I had a good cry, didn't somehow ruin my eyeliner," she shared. "I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I'm PMSing so great combo."
"I felt my feelings, I got it out. Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything," she added. "I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I'm going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what's important in life."
Soon, she'll be showing off her athletic abilities and sashaying on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars.
Back in June, the Bachelor Nation star got the exciting news that she was joining the ABC competition series. At the time, Chris Harrison dropped the major bombshell during her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!
For Kaitlyn, she's hoping DWTS gives her a chance to truly look and feel her best. Speaking to E! News recently, she expressed, "I always said when I'm getting to that point, you know like, when I'm a year out from having a family or two years, I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy."
She added, "With quarantine, everyone's just horizontal, watching TV and just going through their own transition of 'What is life,' and I think everyone kind of went into like a mode of 'Okay, well I can sleep in or I can lay on the couch and I can do whatever.'"
The reality TV personality admitted that before DWTS, she "wasn't feeling my best."
"My anxiety was coming back, depression was starting to hit because of obviously what's happening in the world," she explained. "Then I got news of going to pursue a dream of mine and I was like, 'This is like the kick in the butt I needed to get myself in gear, in shape, to just feel so strong. So I started immediately and it definitely has paid off over the last 15 weeks.'"
As she put it, "Anything I do in life, I always want to work hard, play hard and so I'm still drinking my wine, I'm still eating my McDonald's on Sundays, but I am working hard through the week."