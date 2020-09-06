Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Cried After "Trolls" Negatively Commented On Her Appearance

Kaitlyn Bristowe is showing a downside of being in the spotlight.

The former Bachelorette and new Dancing With the Stars contestant took to Instagram Stories to share the ugly side of fame and how it's been affecting her.

"I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV," Kaitlyn began her caption on Saturday, Sept. 5. "Just so many 'She looks so old and plastic comments' everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."

In the following slide, the reality TV personality admitted that the negative comments made her break down in tears. However, like the Kaitlyn we've come to love and admire on-screen, she said she wasn't going to wallow in her sadness any longer.

"I had a good cry, didn't somehow ruin my eyeliner," she shared. "I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I'm PMSing so great combo."