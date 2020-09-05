Pamela Anderson Addresses Jon Peters Divorce Following Romance Rumors with Her Bodyguard

Pamela Anderson is setting the record straight...
After sparking romance rumors with her bodyguard, the Baywatch alum decided to issue a statement on Twitter. However, instead of addressing the speculation surrounding her love life, she cleared the air about her Jon Peters relationship.
"Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters - it was just a bizarre lunch." the actress and model began her caption on Saturday, Sept. 5. "No 'marriage' no 'divorce' ..."
She added, "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings - no Marraige [sic], no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it."
As fans will recall, the former Playboy model secretly married the A Star Is Born producer in January. At the time, Pamela's rep confirmed their union to E! News, saying, "They love each other very much."
The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif. amongst a close circle of friends and loved ones.
"There are beautiful girls everywhere," Jon told The Hollywood Reporter. "I could have my pick, but—for 35 years—I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild—in a good way."
He added, "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."
However, less than two weeks later, they announced their split.
"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Pamela said in a statement to E! News in February. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."
"Life is a journey and love is a process," her statement continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."
In closing, she said, "Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Earlier this week, Pamela sparked romance rumors with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. According to People, through its sources, the two have "been together for a while."
"She's very happy," the source continued. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."
At this time, Pamela has yet to comment on the romance speculation with her bodyguard. E! News has reached out to the actress' reps and Jon's for comment.