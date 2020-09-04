Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her New Favorite Grey's Anatomy Couple After First Season 17 Table Read

Ellen Pompeo knows how to keep the fans interested even during an extra long wait for more Grey's Anatomy.

After shutting down production in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Grey's finally had a table read for season 17 on Friday, Sept. 3. When a fan asked about the table read on Twitter, Pompeo graciously shared a little tidbit that proves romance is alive and well at Grey Sloan Memorial—even in the pandemic.

"Yes I have a new favorite couple," she tweeted. "Not sure what you'll call them...but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who!!"

That fun guessing game didn't last long as she immediately confirmed when another fan asked if it was Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and her boyfriend Winston (Anthony Hill).

"Ding ding ding!" Pompeo wrote. "You guys... you have no idea how adorable they are."