Walmart's Labor Day 2020 Sale: See the Top Deals on Beauty, Fashion & More

Score discounts on Big Sexy Hair, WoodWick and more of your favorite brands.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 04, 2020 6:23 PMTags
EComm: Walmart Labor Day dealsE! Illustration

Congrats, you've almost made it to Labor Day weekend, and the sales out there are aplenty! Walmart, as always, has great deals in all categories, from clothing to beauty to home.

Below, shop some of our best finds from Big Sexy Hair, WoodWick and more of your favorite brands at Walmart. And hurry before all the good stuff sells out!

The Original Coolaroo Elevated Pet Dog Bed for Indoors & Outdoors

Treat Fido to a new bed that's elevated off the ground. This one is available in several sizes and colors. 

$54
$40
Walmart

Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray

You'll love this fast-drying, volumizing hairspray. It even defends against UV rays.

$17
$12
Walmart

Disposable Mask

You're getting 50 disposable masks here for only $12. And pro tip: These rub off less of your make-up than the fabric kind.

$25
$12
Walmart

WoodWick Coastal Sunset Large Hourglass Jar

You're getting a whole lot of candle for only $20 here. Soak in the last days of summer with this coastal scent that has a crackling wood wick. 

$30
$20
Walmart

Scoop Long Sleeve Self Belt Pointelle Long Cardigan

Look boho chic in this long, pointelle, 100% cotton cardigan. You can also wear it as a swimsuit cover-up.

$38
$26
Walmart

Lucky Brand Baley Bootie

Snatch up this bootie for fall at an amazing price point. It has cool side slits and perforated detailing.

$129
$37
Walmart

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Destructed Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans

You're not going to find a better deal on jeans, and these come in both standard and short lengths.

$25
$14
Walmart

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum

You can shop this compliment-magnet perfume at such a steal at Walmart. The fruity-floral scent comes in a bottle that will look beautiful on your vanity.

$98
$39
Walmart

Best Choice Products Set of Two Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar Stools With Weather-Resistant Cushions

In the market for some outdoor barstools? Then pick up these with weather-resistant cushions. 

$364
$200
Walmart

