Michael Strahan's Father Gene Dead at 83: Watch Good Morning America Pay Tribute

Michael Strahan is feeling the love from his extended TV family.

On Friday, Sept. 4, Good Morning America announced that the former NFL star's father Gene Wille Strahan Jr. passed away earlier this summer at the age of 83 and that he will be laid to rest later in the day.

Although Michael wasn't present on the show, co-host Amy Robach took time to honor Gene during the live morning broadcast.

"We wanted to take a moment to say our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague Michael Strahan and his family," Amy shared. "His father Gene Willie Strahan Sr. is being laid to rest today."

"Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1955, Gene rose to become a major and serve with the 82nd Airborne Division," the morning show host continued. "He married Louise in 1957 and they spent 63 wonderful years together bringing up six children."

Back on Father's Day, Michael gave fans a glimpse into the special relationship with his father.