Dwayne JohnsonChadwick BosemanKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos

Jay Cutler Breaks Silence on Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler spoke out after he was spotted having dinner with Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 04, 2020 5:02 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesJay Cutler
Related: Jay Cutler Spotted Out With Tomi Lahren

Jay Cutler may be single, but not exactly ready to mingle.

Just one day after E! News exclusively confirmed that the former NFL star enjoyed an evening out with Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren in Nashville, Jay is speaking out on social media.

On Sept. 4, the football player cleared the air when hanging out with one of his favorite ladies. "Only lady in my life," he joked on Instagram when brushing one of the animals on his Nashville property. "Be better internet."

So how did any and all romance rumors begin? It started when the pair was spotted at Winners Bar in Nashville at the end of August. "The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," a source shared with E! News. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

The insider added, "The two of them left together."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Look "Very Happy" on Hike Together

2

Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez's Makeup Line Really Holds Up

3

25 Fascinating Facts About Xena: Warrior Princess

A second source made it clear at the time that they "are just friends." In addition, Tomi spoke out on Twitter about the rumors. "I love it when the internet tells me who I'm dating," she wrote. "Good one."

At the same time, fans couldn't help but notice that Tomi had been commenting on Jay's Instagram posts. In addition, they both recently got out of long-term relationships making it plausible that they were trying to move on.

Jay announced his divorce from Kristin Cavallari in April while Tomi ended her engagement to Brandon Fricke in the same month.

Although it's unclear what Kristin thinks of all the rumors, a source previously told E! News that the reality star and designer was ready for a "fresh start" when she moved into a new home after her divorce.

She's also focused on co-parenting with the father of her three children.

"Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how," Kristin wrote on Instagram while marking Father's Day. "And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Look "Very Happy" on Hike Together

2

Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez's Makeup Line Really Holds Up

3

25 Fascinating Facts About Xena: Warrior Princess

4
Exclusive

Jay Cutler Seen With Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren on Nashville Night Out

5

Cheer's La'Darius Marshall Prompts Concern With Alarming Post

Latest News

Ellen Pompeo Has a New Favorite Grey's Anatomy Couple

Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Idaho Trip With the Biebers

Unleash Your Inner Warrior With ShopDisney's New Mulan Collection!

The MixtapE! Presents SZA, Ozuna and More New Music Musts

Walmart's Labor Day Sale: See the Top Deals on Beauty, Fashion & More

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for Labor Day Weekend

GMA Pays Tribute to Michael Strahan’s Father After His Death