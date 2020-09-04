Jackson Wang Reflects on Making History as a Chinese Solo Artist

Imagine making history as a first-time solo artist. That's exactly what global pop star Jackson Wang has done.

Two months after the member of Korean boy band GOT7 released his single "100 Ways" in March, it debuted in the U.S. Top 40 Radio Chart, marking a first for a Chinese solo artist in the chart's history. Seeing his name alongside artists like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made Wang feel "very blessed," he told E! News exclusively, adding that this accomplishment "belongs to all the fans and supporters that supported me since day one and also supports me as a person and my music. Because of them, we have this result so I am very thankful and grateful."

Even though Wang has achieved global success as a member of GOT7, where's he still pulling double duty while releasing his own material, the transition to a solo artist was not an easy one. "There's a lot of stuff and decisions and the process of working is way more complicated because I have to be involved like every step, every detail, every part," he revealed. "Whereas, as a group, we can discuss, everyone is spitting out ideas, everyone is brainstorming and you get new ideas, you get inspired by other members' conversations."