Bella Thorne's Ex Mod Sun Accuses Her of ''Scamming'' OnlyFans Users After Scandal

Bella Thorne's ex-boyfriend is not impressed with her decision to join OnlyFans.
In a new interview with TooFab, Mod Sun, 33, slammed the former Disney star for exploiting the subscription-based content site—which was popularized in part by sex workers after its launch in 2016—for her own personal gain.
OnlyFans creators and users criticized Bella after they allegedly did not receive the pay-per-view "nude" photo she charged $200 for. Additionally, less than a week after joining the platform, a spokesperson for OnlyFans confirmed to E! News that Bella had already made more than $2 million.
The 22-year-old has since apologized. Bella claimed she joined OnlyFans to research an upcoming role with filmmaker Sean Baker (which he denied) and "remove the stigma behind sex work." Mod Sun, however, isn't buying it.
"There's a lot of people who don't have a voice that are feeling a certain way about what she did because it's insulting what she did to sex workers, you know what I'm saying?" the rapper shared.
Mod Sun continued, "I really support that lifestyle. I really do. And I think it's insulting to enter that space and I think that she caused a lot of emotional distress to also people who rely on that money."
"All I know is that there's a lot of people that got really, really screwed over and if they change the rules because of that you know… She really has a lot of apologizing to do," Mod said. "And more than apologies."
In a statement to Insider, OnlyFans confirmed that new restrictions were implemented on transaction limits to "prevent overspending," but insisted that such changes were "not based on any one user."
But regardless of Bella's intentions, Mod Sun thinks his ex is "scamming" her fans.
"There are people out here that make it very obvious that you can be super rich and have the poorest values," he told TooFab. "It's time for people that are rich to be rich with values and stand for something. Scamming people is trash… That scam life is not cool."
As Bella shared in her apology statement, "I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, and in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related."
"I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself," she continued. "Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry."