Kevin Hart Hilariously Roasts Niecy Nash on All-New Celebrity Game Face

Let the games begin.

During Thursday, Sept. 3's episode of Celebrity Game Face, executive producer and host Kevin Hart guided three teams of celebrity pairs—including Rob Schneider and Patricia Maya Schneider, Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson and Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran—through a series of hilarious games. Why?

In order to win money for the charity of their choice and the Hart of a Champion trophy. Spoiler: If you're new to Celebrity Game Face, the trophy is as funny as the show itself.

"I'm Kevin Hart, I'm the dungeon master for this, what I like to call, the coolest conference call in the world," the famed comedian started off.

Still, the biggest win of the night was the LOL-worthy moments shared between the celebrity contestants and those watching at home. In fact, during the all-new episode, we watched contestants get roasted by Kevin, make hilarious calls and so much more.

Check out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!