Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted Looking "Very Happy" Together on a Hike

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working on their fitness.

Earlier this week, True Thompson's parents were spotted taking a hike in Calabasas, where the pair has been social distancing together in recent months.

A source told E! News of the sighting, "They were having a casual conversation as they walked together. They seemed playful and very happy."

One person who seemed to be particularly enjoying themselves was Tristan, who the source said "had a big smile on his face."

For some time now fans have speculated that the exes are back together after breaking up in 2019. Scott Disick added further fuel to the fire when he commented, "@realtristan13 is a lucky man," on an Instagram photo of a bikini-clad Khloe.

Scott deleted the comment, but not before it was screenshot by hundreds of fans.

While Kourtney Kardashian's ex made it seem like Khloe and Tristan are a couple again, a source told E! News in July that they simply remain committed to co-parenting.

The insider explained, "Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes."