UGG's First Ready-To-Wear Collection Has Dropped Just in Time for Fall

Shop outerwear, loungewear and more in cozy fabrics.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 03, 2020 10:53 PMTags
E-comm: UGGs fall collection and new booties

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love UGG's shoes, you'll surely love the cozy comfort of UGG's first ever clothing line for autumn/winter 2020. The line's West Coast-inspired pieces are as soft as UGG boots with fabrics like faux-fur, brushed fleece, cashmere and sheepskin. The collection includes outerwear, loungewear and even a silk dress.

Below, the highlights from UGG's new ready-to-wear collection, plus their latest style of classic boots out now.

Giuliva Heritage x H&M Collab Is Pure Italian Luxury

Marlene Sherpa Jacket

How cozy is this stand-collar jacket available in four colors? It's made with blocked sherpa and faux fur.

$128
UGG

Franca Travel Cardigan

You'll get so much wear out of this soft cardigan with a hood. Shop it in five colors.

$128
UGG

Nori Oversized Coat - Faux Fur

This coat with a hood is made of leopard-print faux fur and is lined with sherpa. Its pockets are also lined with a soft fleece that will keep your hands warm. 

$295
UGG

Annona Sherpa Travel Cardigan

This fluffy sherpa cardigan has a single button and oversize shawl collar. Shop it in four colors.

$128
UGG

Safiya Jogger

Have you ever seen a softer looking pair of joggers? They have a relaxed fit and ribbed cuffs.

$98
UGG

Esme Long Shearling Coat

This luxurious take on the teddy bear jacket has a full length and is made of longhair Toscana shearling. It's lined with a soft satin and has leather buttons.

$2,295
UGG

Abbi Half Moon Sleeve Hoodie

We love the shape of this brushed fleece hoodie. It has a drawcord hem so you can adjust the fit.

$118
UGG

Noreen Short

These super soft shorts have a relaxed fit. Shop them in five colors.

$68
UGG

Ericka Relaxed Jogger

We love the cheerful hot pink hue of these brushed fleece joggers, and you can shop them in a whole bunch of other shades too.

$88
UGG

Brook Balloon Sleeve Crewneck

Check out the chic balloon sleeves on this fleece-lined sweater. You can buy it in seven different colors. 

$78
UGG

Nadine Short Shearling Jacket

We love the asymmetrical style of this Toscana shearling jacket. Its zipper has a cool leather trim. 

$1,795
UGG

Theda Slip Dress

Slip into this 100% silk dress with a blush leopard print. 

$198
UGG

Lianna Short Shearling Coat

This hip-length coat is made of longhair Toscana shearling and is lined with satin. Its leather buttons and trim on the pockets add some edge. 

$1,795
UGG

Classic Ultra Mini

Enter: UGG's new style of classic boots. These ultra minis come in five shades including this eye-catching hot pink.

$140
UGG

Up next, how Selena Gomez's makeup line really holds up.

