Britney Spears Addresses #FreeBritney Movement Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is expressing appreciation for her loyal fans.
As the pop music superstar's conservatorship battle continues, new court documents appear to shed some light on the star's relationship with her followers and father Jamie Spears.
In official documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 3, Britney's lawyer stated that the singer doesn't want information on her conservatorship to be sealed. In fact, she wants to keep her fans informed.
"Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible," the documents stated. "The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it."
The documents go on to reference an interview Jamie gave with Page Six where he called the #FreeBritney movement "a joke."
The documents stated, "Britney's conservatorship has attracted an unprecedented level of scrutiny from mainstream media and social media alike. Far from being a conspiracy theory or a 'joke' as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James' aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public."
"Whatever merits his strategy might have had years ago when Britney was trying to restart her career, at this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans," the documents continued.
Britney's attorney also argued that the moment Jamie obtained the power to handle Britney's affairs on her behalf, "he surrendered a large measure of privacy."
"Transparency is an essential component in order for this Court to earn and retain the public's confidence with respect to protective proceedings like this one," Britney's attorney argued in court documents. "In this case, it is not a exaggeration to say that the whole world is watching."
When speaking to Page Six earlier this summer, Jamie addressed the #FreeBritney movement—an online campaign that argues Britney should have more freedom under her conservatorship.
"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he shared with the publication. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."
Jamie continued, ""I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."
Earlier this week, Britney requested in court documents that Bessemer Trust Company be appointed conservator of her estate. E! News confirmed through court documents that Britney's mom Lynne Spears has also nominated the company.