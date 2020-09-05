"Be Cool" and Take a Look at the Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes of All Time

The Real Housewives of Iconic One-Liners!

Over the years, countless Real Housewives stars have provided viewers with many quotable moments.

From Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel exploding "Go to sleep!" at Kelly Bensimon to Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore declaring she's "Gone With the Wind fabulous," the Real Housewives brand has given us lines we'll be quoting into our old age.

Case in point: We'll forever shout "turtle time" while out on the town with friends.

And, since Housewives from every city are known for stirring up drama, these are just a few of many memorable moments. Don't fret, Bravo fans. We've collected all the iconic lines your favorites Housewives have uttered over the years.

For more Real Housewives drama, head to Peacock starting Sept. 20 where past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will all live for your binging pleasure.