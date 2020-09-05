Dwayne JohnsonChadwick BosemanKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos

"Be Cool" and Take a Look at the Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes of All Time

It's turtle time! Relive the most quotable moments from the Real Housewives franchise.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 05, 2020 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyThe Real Housewives Of New York CityThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsPeacockThe Real Housewives of Potomac
Related: Does Andy Cohen's Son Have a Favorite "Real Housewives" Star?

The Real Housewives of Iconic One-Liners!

Over the years, countless Real Housewives stars have provided viewers with many quotable moments.

From Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel exploding "Go to sleep!" at Kelly Bensimon to Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore declaring she's "Gone With the Wind fabulous," the Real Housewives brand has given us lines we'll be quoting into our old age.

Case in point: We'll forever shout "turtle time" while out on the town with friends.

And, since Housewives from every city are known for stirring up drama, these are just a few of many memorable moments. Don't fret, Bravo fans. We've collected all the iconic lines your favorites Housewives have uttered over the years.

For more Real Housewives drama, head to Peacock starting Sept. 20 where past seasons of The Real Housewives of New JerseyThe Real Housewives of AtlantaThe Real Housewives of New York CityThe Real Housewives of PotomacThe Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will all live for your binging pleasure.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

In the meantime, "be cool" as Countess Luann de Lesseps would say and scroll through the gallery below for the most iconic quotes ever!

Trending Stories

1

Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Losing "Everything" After Political Remark

2

Sam Asghari Calls Out Author Kelly Oxford for Britney Spears Remarks

3

Katie Holmes Can't Stop Smiling While Dining With Chef Emilio Vitolo

Related: See Juicy "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion" Trailer
Bravo
Denise Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"I am f--king Denise Richards, Kyle."

Denise said this in a confessional while recounting an argument with Kyle over getting glam.

Bravo
Karen Huger, Real Housewives of Potomac

"People come for me all the time. They just don't find me."

Karen Huger said this in season one and it took a whole new meaning in season three when her costars tried to ambush her at home.

Bravo
Dorinda Medley, Real Housewives of New York City

"I'll tell you how I'm doing: Not well, bitch!"

Dorinda Medley is a whole mood.

Bravo
Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"You're such a f--king liar, Camille!"

Kyle Richards exclaimed this during a face-off with former co-star Camille Grammer.

Bravo
Sheree Whitfield, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"Who gon' check me, boo?"

There is really nothing to say about this one. You know this one. It speaks for itself.

Nino Munoz/Bravo
Caroline Manzo, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"You're a clown." and "When I called you garbage, I meant that you were garbage."
Caroline Manzo's final meeting with Danielle Staub (until the reunion) ended with some magical words and their delivery was spot on.

Bravo
NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"So nasty and so rude."

Has somebody wronged you? Don't like their behavior? NeNe's reunion line instantly became a hit, it even made it into her tagline for the following season. Here's the GIF for your needs.

Bravo
Ramona Singer, Real Housewives of Orange County

"It's Turtle Time."

Booze + Ramona = Classic lines. Another Scary Island moment that is now synonymous with getting your drank on.

Bravo
Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"I'm Gone With the Wind fabulous!"

Kenya said this after an explosive fight with co-star Porsha Williams.

BRAVO
Briana Culberson, Real Housewives of Orange County

"He told me that his nickname was Girth Brooks."

Briana said Brooks Ayers, her mother's ex-boyfriend who fabricated cancer treatment documents, hit on her while she was super pregnant and at Vicki's birthday party. Briana said he wanted to show her his penis and revealed his nickname

Bravo
Yolanda Hadid, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"Who is Adrienne Maloof in this world?"

Well, who is she?

Bravo
Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New York City

"Get off my jock."

Bethenny's catchphrase from RHONY season seven when she felt cornered.

Bravo
Ramona Singer, Real Housewives of New York City

"Calm down! Take a Xanax!"

This was prompted by Aviva Drescher's vacation breakdown.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Life & Style
Kim Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"You're a slut pig!"

Early Kim Richards on RHOBH provided some fascinating lines, including this insult hurled at Brandi Glanville when the sisters Richards were united.

Bravo
Jill Zarin, Real Housewives of New York City

"Surprrriiiissseeeeee, Hiiiii!"

Just when Scary Island couldn't get any more dramatic, Jill Zarin showed up and shocked everybody. Her arrival caused Alex McCord to have a breakdown, Bethenny Frankel sat in silence and a rift between Ramona Singer and Jill was formed. Classic.

Bravo
NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"Bye wig!"

Once upon a time NeNe and Kim did not get along. NeNe started referring to Kim as "wig" for obvious reasons and it has become an important part of our pop culture lexicon, naturally.

Mathieu Young/Bravo
Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of New York City

Luann de Lesseps: "You came in, in your Herman Munster shoes…"
Alex McCord: "They're Louis Vuitton."
Luann: "Well, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes."

Alex McCord came down the stairs in Morocco like a buffalo, according to Luann, but the real gold came when they sat down to discuss their issues. Do you own a pair of Herman Munster shoes?

Bravo
Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New York City

"GO TO SLEEP!"

Scary Island gave viewers so much, including Bethenny Frankel shouting at Kelly Bensimon—who was having a moment of some kind—to go to sleep. GO TO SLEEP!

Bravo
Kelly Bensimon, Real Housewives of New York City

"OK, satchels of gold."

??? And jellybeans for all.

Bravo
Danielle Staub, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Pay attention, puh-lease."

The moment that started it all. It being Teresa Giudice's freakout over the book and Danielle Staub in general.

Bravo
Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Prostitution whore!"

OK, really Teresa's whole table flip speech should be here, because it's a work of art, this is just the most obvious choice. But for your own enjoyment: "I am paying attention! Obviously there has to be something else. It's just not name change and arrested. There has to be something else. Are you stripping? You were stripping. Prostitution whore! You were f--king engaged 19 times! You f--king stupid bitch!"

Paul Drinkwater/Bravo
Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Orange County

"You are psychotic, Jesus Jugs!"

Before Tamra Judge found religion, she called Alexis Bellino this wild insult at a RHOC reunion.

Bravo
Sonja Morgan, Real Housewives of New York City

"What are you doing here without Dorinda?"

What is anybody doing at Beautique without Dorinda? It's the only reason to go to Beautique. Sonja Morgan spotted Dorinda Medley's man, John, there without her and, well, confronted him. The rest is history.

NBCUniversal
NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"I am very rich, bitch."

She's got that Trump check, guys.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Is 'bitch' better?"

Teresa Giudice called Danielle Staub honey, which Danielle had an issue with. Naturally. And Teresa's from Paterson. Don't you forget.

Bravo
NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"Close your legs to married men."

Words to live by.

Bravo
Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of New York City

"Be cool. Don't be all, like...uncool."

Instantly iconic the moment viewers got a glimpse of this scene in the trailer. Luann even made a song about it. Sort of. Acceptable to use when your friends are being drama queens.

For more TV shows on Peacock, click here!

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Losing "Everything" After Political Remark

2

Sam Asghari Calls Out Author Kelly Oxford for Britney Spears Remarks

3

Katie Holmes Can't Stop Smiling While Dining With Chef Emilio Vitolo

4

Pamela Anderson Addresses Jon Peters Divorce Amid Romance Rumors

5

Jay Cutler Breaks Silence on Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

Latest News

Kristin Cavallari Shares Cheeky Post About Her "Longest Relationship"

Pamela Anderson Addresses Jon Peters Divorce Amid Romance Rumors

Save up to 70% at Wayfair's Labor Day 2020 Blowout Sale

Stormfront, The Boys' Newest Supe, Might Not Be What You Expect

The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes of All Time

Update!

Best Labor Day 2020 Fashion Sales

The Most OMG Fashion Moments From the Kentucky Derby Over the Years