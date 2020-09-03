Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Sets the Record Straight on Her "Absolutely Real" Wedding

Mary Fitzgerald says there is nothing fake about her love story.

Just last month, news broke that the Selling Sunset star and Romain Bonnet actually got married before filming their TV wedding.

While fans believed the two tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2019, Mary's rep confirmed that they had a "civil union" the year before. Now, Mary is personally clearing the air once again in a new interview.

"Our wedding was absolutely real," Mary shared with Britain's FUBAR Radio on Sept. 3. "We invited all of our friends and family. We didn't tell anybody. We just signed the paper for personal reasons and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding."

"Romain's never been married before," The Oppenheim Group real estate agent continued via Daily Mail. "A wedding didn't mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends."