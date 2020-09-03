Caitlyn Jenner on Divorce, Transitioning and More: 5 Big Admissions From Rob Lowe's Podcast

Caitlyn Jenner isn't holding back.

For an all-new episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe, Caitlyn sat down with the podcast's namesake, Rob Lowe, and opened up on a variety of topics. Throughout the hour and 20 minute episode, the retired Olympian turned reality TV legend touched on everything from her transition to her divorce from Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner.

As E! reader may recall, back in April 2015, Caitlyn came out as transgender in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer. By June 2015, Caitlyn debuted her name for a historic Vanity Fair cover.

"I'm just going to go live life. I'm going to go enjoy life. I have nothing left to hide. I am kind of a free person, a free soul," she revealed at the time.

While Caitlyn is determined to live life authentically, her journey has certainly had some highs and lows.

Read Caitlyn's most candid comments from the podcast episode by scrolling through the below.