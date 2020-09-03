Jonathan Bennett's Throwback Photo With Mean Girls Co-Star Lacey Chabert Is So Fetch

Nothing mean about this post!

The only thing that has remained more iconic than the film Mean Girls itself, is the long-lasting relationships of some of the most important cast members from the hit 2004 film. Jonathan Bennett has never shied away from what the film has meant to him over the years and how it brought him one of his best friends.

Lacey Chabert, who starred as the lovable yet naïve Gretchen Weiners, and Jonathan have remained friends since the film wrapped more than a decade ago. Now, Jonathan is taking to social media to shout out his longtime friend and reminisce on some of their best memories.

"Today's #TBT is sponsored by love," he captioned an old photo of the pair. "There are certain people that come into your life and it's never the same again. 16 years ago this beautiful girl went shopping with me at the mall, and I was awestruck by her heart and her beauty."