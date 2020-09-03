Amanda Kloots Reveals Heartfelt Anniversary Gift to Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots continues to celebrate her love story with Nick Cordero.
Close to two months after the Broadway star passed away from complications caused by coronavirus, Nick's wife is marking what would have been their third wedding anniversary with a special present.
"Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick!" Amanda shared through Instagram on Sept. 3. "For your gift, I give you music—the release of your song, ‘Not Far Away.' I think you'd love it and be very proud."
In her social media post, Amanda showcased a wedding video filled with photos captured by Andrew Holtz at The Skylark in New York City.
"The song is playing in this video," she explained. "Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day ‘it was now available to download.' I fully understand why now having released the song today. It's your heart and soul for the world to hear. Please enjoy our duet, ‘Not Far Way,' now available for download."
The decision came after Amanda was trying to figure out a way to make her anniversary extra meaningful. As it turns out, Nick's previous recording of a song turned out to be a healing surprise.
"The other night I sang a duet for the first time with Nick," Amanda wrote on Instagram. "He had previously recorded a beginning of a song he titled, ‘Not Far Away.' I decided to write the other half to finish the lyrics and got to sing a song with Nick for THE FIRST TIME EVER! Even though we both sing, met in a Broadway show, we never sang together until this night."
The fitness trainer continued, "I decided then to release this song on our anniversary as the 'something special' I've been trying to figure out. The something that will help me get through the day a little easier. To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love."
Back on July 5, Amanda confirmed the tragic news that her husband had passed away nearly four months after he was admitted to the intensive care unit for coronavirus.
Nick's fight to recover captured fans across the country who would often come together at 3 p.m. everyday to sing and dance in his honor.
Today, it's Amanda's strength that has followers in awe as she remembers the father of her 1-year-old son Elvis.
"On days where I really don't want to even get out of bed, I think about Nick and how he'd been in that hospital bed, how I know he would love nothing more than to get out and move his body," Amanda previously shared with E! News. "He couldn't, though, so I get up for him."