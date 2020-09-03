Dwayne JohnsonChadwick BosemanKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos

Niecy Nash's Phone Call to Sherri Shepherd Turns NSFW in Celeb Game Face Sneak Peek

By Allison Crist Sep 03, 2020 5:49 PM
A hilarious phone call.

An all-new Celebrity Game Face is coming to E! tonight at 10 p.m., and this week's teams of celebrity pairs—Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Rob Schneider and wife Patricia Schneider and Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran—are sure to deliver some serious laughs while competing to win money for the charity of their choice and a special trophy courtesy of host and executive producer Kevin Hart

You don't have to take our word for it, though! In the above video, you can watch a sneak peek of the special event series' brand new episode in which Niecy and Wendy are tasked with calling up a friend or family member to get them to say words selected by the other teams. 

As part of the game dubbed "Hit 'Em Up," the pair decides to ring none other than Sherri Shepherd.

But right off the bat, Niecy and Wendy realize that Sherri might not have been the best person to call. 

Why? Well, it has to do with Sherri's son, Jeffrey.

"Hey girl hey, how you doin'?" Niecy asks the former co-host of The View.

"Jeffrey let the water run in the dag-gone bath because he was in there for four hours doing God knows what a 15-year-old does in the bath tub with the door locked!" Sherri responds, sending Niecy and Wendy's fellow competitors into laughing fits.

Rob then assigns the duo a word for Sherri to say: tinkle.

"What is he supposed to be doing when he's in there?" Niecy asks, trying to get her to move toward the word.

"He's supposed to do that with a girlfriend!" Sherri says, causing even more laughter.

"No I don't meant that," Niecy adds. "I mean technically!"

Sherri's response? "Jerk off!"

After more urging from Niecy, Sherri finally says tinkle. 

The next word that Rob assigns is a little more difficult, though: hemorrhoids.

"Let me ask you another bathroom question real quick," Niecy tells Sherri. "if you push too hard on the back end, what will you get, friend?"

"What are you asking me?" a confused Sherri responds, and when Niecy repeats the question, Sherri answers, "not being able to have sex that way!"

Thankfully for Niecy and Wendy, a mention of Preparation H gets Sherri to say the necessary word. 

"Yeah, finally!" Niecy yells in celebration.

Watch the entire hilarious clip in the above video, and don't miss tonight's all-new episode!

