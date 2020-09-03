Liam Payne Speaks Out About Engagement to Maya Henry

There's a new addition to the story of Liam Payne's life: He's engaged.

The One Direction alum is officially set to tie the knot with girlfriend Maya Henry. In late August, the singer's rep confirmed the engagement, though the star himself hadn't spoken publicly about it until a remote appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, Sept. 3.

"We're just really happy," he said during the interview in response to the well-wishes. "The last week, I've just had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me really actually, which is great."

Indeed, this marks the first engagement for Payne. He previously dated Cheryl Cole and the two welcomed their first child together, son Bear, in 2017.

Meanwhile, the co-anchors also inquired about other special people in the performer's life—his former One Direction bandmates and the recent 10-year anniversary of their formation.