Why Bloomingdale's and Allen Hughes' New Face Mask Deserves Your "Vote"

Not only is does it stylishly send an important message, but proceeds from sales will benefit the non-profit When We All Vote.

Sep 03, 2020
We all know that wearing a face mask helps our fellow man, but this one goes the extra mile. To raise awareness surrounding the upcoming election, Bloomingdale's partnered with director and producer Allen Hughes, who created a limited-edition "Vote" face mask to benefit When We All Vote!

When We All Vote is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to increase election participation and close the race and age voting gap. Hughes designed the mask exclusively for Bloomingdale's, with proceeds from each sale benefitting the organization.

"This is clearly an existential election year, and it's critical that every eligible voter in every community engage in this election. The very soul of our nation is on the ballot November 3, 2020," Hughes says.

Each order offers two masks, with $10 going to When We All Vote from now until election day. The "Vote" face mask is available for pre-order at Bloomingdale's now. Get yours below, and make sure you're register to vote!

Sol and Selene Vote Face Masks

Designed by director and producer Allen Hughes, the "Vote" face mask aims to raise awareness and funds for When We All Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization working to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap. Each order comes with two face masks made with a triple-layer design, featuring a nylon exterior layer and a protective foam inner layer. The nose also features an adjustable molding so you can tailor your fit.

2-pack $18
Bloomingdale's

