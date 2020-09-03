Russell Wilson Hints He Wants More Babies With Ciara

It's been just over a month since Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their son Win, but is the quarterback already getting baby fever?

The 31-year-old athlete hinted to the 34-year-old singer he'd like to grow their family in the future in a new video posted to Instagram. The clip showed the Seattle Seahawks star holding his bundle of joy late at night.

"'Sir Win!'" Russell wrote alongside the footage. "Late Nights! Team No Sleep!"

However, the happy couple didn't seem to mind the lack of shuteye and couldn't help but gush over their little one.

"He's so precious," Ciara said. "Gosh, he's so beautiful."

In fact, Russell told his wife, "We're going to have more of these little things." However, Ciara seemed willing to wait.

"OK, sit down," she told her husband.

For now, it looks like Ciara is loving life as a family of five. She also shared a video of snuggling with her youngest child.