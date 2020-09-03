Chadwick BosemanDWTSKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Are Recovering From "Relentless" Coronavirus

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed he, his wife and their two daughters are recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus last month.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 03, 2020 12:43 AMTags
Dwayne JohnsonCelebritiesCoronavirus
Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine JohnsonJB Lacroix/ WireImage

Dwayne Johnson and his family are in recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus

The actor, better known as "The Rock," revealed on Instagram that he, wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, recently tested positive for the novel virus. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we've had to endure as family, and for me personally, as well," he started. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I've been more than a few times." 

He continued, "The reason I feel this is different is my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones... so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good."

The actor stated that he and his family are indeed recovering and are "no longer contagious."

photos
Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Photos

"We are counting our blessings right now, because we are well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19," he continued. "Some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious."

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

Chadwick Boseman's Close Friends Discuss His Private Cancer Battle

3

Dwayne Johnson Says He and His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19

He went on to say that despite the hardship, there are some silver linings. For their family, the silver lining was that their two daughters experienced nothing more than a "little sore throat." He added, "Other than that they bounced back and it's been life as normal. Happy babies running around and playing."

However, he said that he and his wife weren't as lucky, describing their experience as a "tough go."

As for how they contracted the illness, The Rock said that they got it from close family friends, who are "devastated" to have passed on the virus. He added that they don't know where they themselves caught it, as he and their friends were "very disciplined" when it came to social distancing. 

But he acknowledged that there needs to be "even greater discipline" when it comes to visiting with friends and family, something he hopes his followers are equally as "aggressive" about. 

Related: Coronavirus Survivor Details COVID-19 Experience

Dwayne then implored, "Wear your mask, it is a fact, it is the right to do, it is the responsible thing to do, but also, not only for yourself or for your family or loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings... I am not a politician, I am a man who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them, but I am also a man who cares about all of you guys."

To end his 11-minute video, the star shared a few tips, which he conveniently used as his video caption: "Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings."

Dwayne and his family join the countless others who have overcome the virus, including Tom HanksAndrea Boccelli and more.

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

Chadwick Boseman's Close Friends Discuss His Private Cancer Battle

3

Dwayne Johnson Says He and His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19

4

Lili Reinhart Says Returning to Film Riverdale "Feels F--ked"

5

See Kim Kardashian Give Birth to Kylie Jenner in Kanye West Video

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson Says He and His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19

Lili Reinhart Says Returning to Film Riverdale "Feels F--ked"

Inside Lala Kent's Pregnancy Journey With Fiancé Randall Emmett

A Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is In the Works, But Why?

Update!

Joe and Teresa Giudice Finalize Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Teases What's to Come for RHOA Season 13

Teresa Giudice Is Selling the Home She Shared with Joe Giudice