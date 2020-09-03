Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Urban Decay and Buxom!

Chadwick BosemanDWTSKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos

Skincare and makeup at a ridiculously discounted price? Yes, please!

It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!

From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban DecayMario BadescuKKW BeautyKylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!

For today's deal, you can save 50% off Urban Decay's All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder and 50% off Buxom's Full Force Plumping Lipstick!

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick

Wanna plump your lips and give 'em great color? This is the lipstick for you. It imparts full-coverage creamy color no matter which shade you choose, while filling and smoothing lines for visibly plumper lips. How? With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and conditioning oils, which also hydrate to ensure your pucker stays kissably soft.

$20
$10
Ulta Beauty

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

This cruelty free and vegan pressed powder offers a matte finish for waterproof makeup that minimizes shine while it extends the life of your foundation, concealer and more. It locks in your look for up to 11 hours, even through tears or sweat. Plus, it's translucent, so it's universally flattering for every skin tone.

$34
$17
Ulta Beauty

