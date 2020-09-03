Chadwick BosemanDWTSKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Chrisley Knows Best Preview: Nanny Faye Is a Total "Label Ho" at Christmas

In this exclusive sneak peek from tonight's Chrisley Knows Best, Todd and family hilariously poke fun at Nanny's extravagant wish list.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 03, 2020 1:00 PMTags
TVFamilyReality TVExclusivesChristmasTodd Chrisley
Related: Todd Chrisley Shuts Down Awkward Conversation

Nanny Faye has expensive taste.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's summer finale of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley's mother reveals her lavish Christmas list to the family. According to the Chrisley Knows Best grandmother, the holiday season is her "favorite time of the year."

"So, you know what I brought?" Nanny Faye, who is wearing a Santa Claus hat, says. "I brought my list."

This comment elicits a chuckle out of daughter-in-law Julie Chrisley and causes her son's jaw to drop. And this is their reactions before hearing Nanny's wish list.

Nanny Faye rattles off, "A Gucci leather handbag, a Louis Vuitton luggage set—the whole set, not just one piece—a new car, a new Mercedes."

Upon hearing his mother's holiday demands, Todd informs Nanny Faye: "You have forgotten where you came from."

In response, the Chrisley matriarch hilariously notes that she knows where she is "now."

She continues, "A Cartier gold and diamond watch and a Prada black handbag."

read
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She's Undergoing Third Surgery for Endometriosis

Once Nanny Faye concludes her list, Julie, with the support of her family, labels her mother-in-law a "label ho."

Nanny Faye responds, "Ho! Ho! Ho!"

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez's Makeup Line Really Holds Up

3

Dwayne Johnson Says He and His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19

As the family laughs, Todd sarcastically praises his mother for remembering "what the Christmas spirit is all about."

Nanny Faye quips, "And I'm thankful too and I'm really gonna be thankful Christmas morning."

For this LOL-worthy family chat, watch the exclusive clip above.

read
Todd Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Facelift Speculation

The Chrisley Knows Best summer finale airs tonight, Thursday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.

You can enjoy more Chrisley Knows Best moments on Peacock!

(E!, USA Network and Peacock are all a part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez's Makeup Line Really Holds Up

3

Dwayne Johnson Says He and His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19

4

See Kim Kardashian Give Birth to Kylie Jenner in Kanye West Video

5

How Shaun White Found a Winning Partner in Nina Dobrev

Latest News

Exclusive

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals How She's Prepping for DWTS

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Insensitive Tweet

Exclusive

Chrisley Knows Best Preview: Nanny Faye Is a Total "Label Ho"

Exclusive

Get a First Look at Lydia McLaughlin's New Series Glitter Town

Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez's Makeup Line Really Holds Up

Russell Wilson Hints He Wants More Babies With Ciara

Ulta Beauty’s Deal of the Day: 50% Off Urban Decay and Buxom!