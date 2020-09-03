Chrisley Knows Best Preview: Nanny Faye Is a Total "Label Ho" at Christmas

Nanny Faye has expensive taste.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's summer finale of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley's mother reveals her lavish Christmas list to the family. According to the Chrisley Knows Best grandmother, the holiday season is her "favorite time of the year."

"So, you know what I brought?" Nanny Faye, who is wearing a Santa Claus hat, says. "I brought my list."

This comment elicits a chuckle out of daughter-in-law Julie Chrisley and causes her son's jaw to drop. And this is their reactions before hearing Nanny's wish list.

Nanny Faye rattles off, "A Gucci leather handbag, a Louis Vuitton luggage set—the whole set, not just one piece—a new car, a new Mercedes."

Upon hearing his mother's holiday demands, Todd informs Nanny Faye: "You have forgotten where you came from."

In response, the Chrisley matriarch hilariously notes that she knows where she is "now."

She continues, "A Cartier gold and diamond watch and a Prada black handbag."