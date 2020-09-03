How Lala Kent's Pregnancy With Randall Emmett Brought Them "Closer Together"

Lala Kent has a lot to look forward to.

Earlier today, the Vanderpump Rules star announced on the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett.

"I'm like shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real life thing," Lala shared on the Sept. 2 episode when confirming the news. "I'm really emotional...let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."

As it turns out, Lala's pregnancy is something the Bravo star kept very secretly—until now.

"Not many people knew and she wanted to share the news herself before people started to speculate," a source shared with E! News. "The pregnancy is still very early, but it's brought her and Randall closer together. Quarantine has been hard on their relationship, but they are now in a great place and are very excited about the baby news."