How Lala Kent's Pregnancy With Randall Emmett Brought Them "Closer Together"

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently announced her pregnancy weeks after Stassi Schroder revealed she was expecting.

Lala Kent has a lot to look forward to. 

Earlier today, the Vanderpump Rules star announced on the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett

"I'm like shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real life thing," Lala shared on the Sept. 2 episode when confirming the news. "I'm really emotional...let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."

As it turns out, Lala's pregnancy is something the Bravo star kept very secretly—until now. 

"Not many people knew and she wanted to share the news herself before people started to speculate," a source shared with E! News. "The pregnancy is still very early, but it's brought her and Randall closer together. Quarantine has been hard on their relationship, but they are now in a great place and are very excited about the baby news."

photos
And although it was disappointing to postpone their April wedding in Newport Beach, Calif., Lala and Randall only see positive things when it comes to their expanding family.

"Lala was very disappointed with having to postpone her wedding this year but thinks it was meant to be for her to get pregnant instead," a source explained. "She wants to have a wedding after the baby is born." 

Another sweet surprise is the fact that Lala's close friend and former co-star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant at the same time. A source revealed to E! News that the pair is "constantly texting about baby items" and "love that they have someone close to understand what each are going through."

"Lala wants all of her friends to get pregnant soon too so they can all have babies close in age," a source shared. "She always jokingly tells Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney to get on board and wants it to be a Vanderpump Rules baby boom."

For now, fans are raising a glass to Lala and Randall's happy news. Keep scrolling to see some of their cutest photos together.

Love Rules

"I am engaged to my soulmate Randall Emmett," Lala Kent shared on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. "He is kind, he is generous. He makes me feel on a daily basis that I am the best person on the face of the earth."

Stronger Together

"You have always treated me as your equal," Lala wrote to Randall on Instagram. "Made me feel beautiful, accepted my flaws and built me up. To those who have doubted us, put us down, or supported us and lifted us—I hope everyone experiences a love like we have. We all deserve it."

Cheerleaders

Randall supported his leading lady and founder of Give Them Lala Beauty at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards in Nov. 2019.

Love Over All

"People have slammed us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, all of it," Lala once wrote on Instagram. "To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I've ever known."

Red Carpet Pros

When celebrating the New York premiere of Gotti in June 2018, Lala couldn't help but cheer on her man on and off the carpet. 

Trave Buddies

From the Big Apple to the Cannes Film Festival, these two have each other's backs wherever life takes them. 

Unbreakable

"I wonder often what I did right in my little lifetime to deserve you," Lala shared on Instagram when praising her man. "I still get butterflies when you call me or text me. I've kept every note and letter you've ever given to me. When I see you I get giddy. You rock my world, fiancé."

