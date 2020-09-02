Cynthia Bailey Teases What's to Come for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

No tea, no shade.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2's episode of Just the Sip, Cynthia Bailey caught up with E!'s own Justin Sylvester and gave an update on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Not only did the model turned Bravo personality discuss filming season 13 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but she also weighed in on NeNe Leakes' status as a cast member.
"It's been very different, you know, filming during COVID-19," the RHOA star started off. "We have to get tested every week."
As she continued, Cynthia shared that she initially struggled with the nasal swab coronavirus test and now gets tested via her throat.
"Excited to be back at work! We're trying to make this show happen, you know, kudos to Bravo for that," she added. "It's been very challenging, you know, respecting the COVID rules and regular testing's a huge part of it."
Per Cynthia, filming has consisted of constant mask wearing, shields and their homes being regularly disinfected.
"And we're filming more from home because we can't go into certain places and be in big crowds," Cynthia shared. "You guys are going to get a very entertaining season 13, but it's going to be a little different."
For those concerned for the RHOA stars and crew, Cynthia assured Just the Sip listeners that they're "being extra careful."
As for the rumors about NeNe's absence from season 13?
"I don't really have any real answers for you, to be honest," she noted. "So, I can just tell you, I haven't filmed anything with her yet. So, that's that."
Regardless of the outcome, Cynthia said she only has love for her longtime co-star.
"NeNe and I are where we are now, but for a long time she was a very, very good friend of mine, who I loved very much, who I still have love for," Cynthia expressed. "I want her to do what is best for her…She was one of the O.G.s on the show. You know, when you think of Real Housewives of Atlanta, you do think of NeNe."
Before concluding this topic, Cynthia said NeNe is "great for the show."
She concluded, "I hope they work it out."
