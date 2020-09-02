Chadwick BosemanDWTSKIM & KYLIELove IslandVideosPhotos

Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Have a Season 2 Premiere Date

After nearly a year of leaving us without Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for season two in October.

By Lauren Piester Sep 02, 2020 9:37 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Related: Baby Yoda Breaks the Internet

Get your bone broth ready because The Mandalorian has announced a season two premiere date!

The hit Disney+ show will return on Oct. 30, almost a year after it first made its debut with the launch of the streaming service and introduced Baby Yoda to the world.

Season two wrapped on March 8, just in time for all of filming to be finished before the pandemic forced nearly all productions to shut down, and the show was already in pre-production on a third season by April. 

When we last saw the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the character who is more officially known as the Child, they had flown off together after escaping capture by the empire, on the way to track down Baby Yoda's home planet. The evil Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) then revealed that he wasn't dead and was in possession of the ancient and dangerous Darksaber, so while season two won't just be a happy-go-lucky buddy comedy featuring the Mandalorian and the Child, it is bound to be an exciting ride. 

Hopefully, Baby Yoda will also sip more soup.  

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff and Timothy Olyphant will all appear in the second season, while Jon FavreauDave FiloniCarl WeathersBryce Dallas HowardRick Fumuyiwa and Peyton Reed all directed episodes. 

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

Chadwick Boseman's Close Friends Discuss His Private Cancer Battle

3

A Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is In the Works, But Why?

The Mandalorian joins a healthy list of TV shows premiering this fall despite setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Most network scripted shows are on hold until at least November, but unscripted shows like Big Brother, Love Island and The Bachelorette are all underway. 

You can keep up with all of the premiere dates we know of so far by scrolling down! 

NBC
A.P. Bio (Peacock)

The former NBC show returns on Peacock on Sept. 3. 

Amazon
The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Season two premieres Sept. 4.

Peacock
NEW: Noughts + Crosses (Peacock)

The new Peacock show, a YA drama about forbidden love from the BBC, will premiere Sept. 4.

Netflix
NEW: Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank goes into space, leaving her husband (Josh Charles) behind in this Netflix drama on Sept. 4.

David Becker/NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Ninja Warrior returns Sept. 7. 

Hulu
NEW: Woke (Hulu)

Lamorne Morris' comedy series will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 9. 

Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals
L.A.'s Finest (Spectrum Originals)

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will return to L.A.'s Finest for season two on Sept. 9.

Netflix
NEW: Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Netflix's new musical comedy series arrives Sept. 10.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

With a new host (Tyra Banks) and new COVID-related rules, DWTS will return on Sept. 14. 

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The Ellen Degeneres Show (Syndicated)

Ellen returns for season 18 on Sept. 14. 

Peacock
NEW: Departure (Peacock)

The Canadian drama stars Archie Panjabi as an investigator trying to determine what happened to a missing plane and it makes its U.S. debut on Sept. 17.

Netflix
NEW: Ratched (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson will make her debut as the villainous nurse on Sept. 18.

Hulu
Pen15 (Hulu)

Season two of the beloved comedy premieres Sept. 18.

Fox
NEW: Filthy Rich (Fox)

Kim Cattrall plays the matriarch of a rich Southern family who made their money on Christian TV. It premieres Sept. 21. 

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox)

Season four of the Fox hit will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., followed by the debut of I Can See Your Voice

ABC/Byron Cohen
Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Match Game (ABC)

ABC's big game show night returns Sept. 24. 

Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video
NEW: Utopia (Amazon Prime)

The conspiracy thriller based on the British series of the same name premieres Sept. 25. 

FX
Fargo (FX)

Season four of the anthology drama will premiere Sept. 27.

Fox
Fox Animated Comedies

Family Guy, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy will return Sunday, Sept. 27 beginning at 8 p.m. 

NBC
NEW: Connecting (NBC)

The new pandemic-shot comedy about friends connecting with each other in 2020 arrives Thursday, Oct. 1. 

AMC
NEW: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

The Walking Dead spinoff about coming of age in the apocalypse premieres Oct. 4. 

Fox
NEW: Next (Fox)

Fox's new event series, which follows a Homeland Cybersecurity team as they deal with a rogue and dangerous AI, premieres Oct. 6.

NBC
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

Ellen's gameshow will return Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The CW
Supernatural (The CW)

The final seven episodes premiere Oct. 8. 

Netflix
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Netflix's anthology series returns with a brand new scary season on Oct. 9. 

National Geographic
NEW: The Right Stuff (Disney+)

Relive the early days of the U.S. space program in this new NatGeo drama, premiering on Disney+ on Oct. 9. 

AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Season six of the Walking Dead spinoff premieres Oct. 11. 

ABC
The Bachelorette (ABC)

The Bachelorette finally makes her debut on Tuesday, Oct. 13. 

CBS
The Amazing Race (CBS)

The reality show, which had already filmed the upcoming 32nd season before the pandemic hit, returns Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. 

CBS
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Season three makes its debut on Oct. 15. 

photos
View More Photos From Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates

The Mandalorian premieres Oct. 30 on Disney+. 

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

Chadwick Boseman's Close Friends Discuss His Private Cancer Battle

3

A Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is In the Works, But Why?

4

Did 5 Random People Know the DWTS Cast Members?

5

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

Latest News

A Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is In the Works, But Why?

Update!

Joe and Teresa Giudice Finalize Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Teases What's to Come for RHOA Season 13

Teresa Giudice Is Selling the Home She Shared with Joe Giudice

The Mandalorian Has a Season 2 Premiere Date

Chris D'Elia "Emphatically" Denies New Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Did 5 Random People Know the DWTS Cast Members?