John Boyega Recalls Receiving Death Threats Over Star Wars Role

It's been six years since John Boyega was brought into the Star Wars franchise, however, not all fans greeted him with a warm welcome.

The 28-year-old actor looked back at this time during an interview with British GQ released Sept. 2. Boyega landed the role in 2014, but after he made his debut in the Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens trailer, he found himself reading racist comments from viewers about him playing Black stormtrooper Finn.

Initially, Boyega shot down the hate by simply writing "get used to it" in a since-deleted Instagram post. But in his new interview with British GQ, Boyega spoke out about the impact the experience had on his life.

"I'm the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race," he told the magazine. "Let's just leave it like that. It makes you angry with a process like that. It makes you much more militant; it changes you. Because you realize, ‘I got given this opportunity but I'm in an industry that wasn't even ready for me.'"

He went on to note his fellow co-stars—including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and others—could not relate.

"Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]," he said. "Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and Black that and you shouldn't be a stormtrooper.' Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I'm this way. That's my frustration."